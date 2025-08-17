Vest tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Vest recorded the last out of the seventh inning and then worked the eighth to earn his second hold of the season, with Kyle Finnegan covering the ninth for the save. Before Saturday, Vest had rattled off two straight saves, but Finnegan had three consecutive saves prior to that. It appears that both relievers will see ninth-inning work moving forward, giving them each fantasy value but capping their respective ceilings. Vest still leads the Tigers with 18 saves in 23 opportunities.