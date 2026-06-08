Tigers' Will Vest: Secures win Sunday

Vest (2-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Mariners. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

Vest worked through the top of the ninth inning on 10 pitches, then secured his second win of the year when the Tigers scored twice in the bottom half to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 win. The veteran righty has had a bumpy season, and a five-run outing back on May 26 is a big reason he's sitting with an inflated 6.53 ERA. However, with Kenley Jansen (pelvis) on the injured list, Vest is Detroit's most experienced healthy reliever, and he should continue to see high-leverage work as a result.