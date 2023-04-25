site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 25, 2023
McKinstry isn't starting Tuesday against the Brewers.
After three consecutive starts in which McKinstry went 3-for-10 with a home run, the 27-year-old infielder will get a day off Tuesday. Jonathan Schoop will start in his place at second base and bat seventh.
