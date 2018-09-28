Brown was cut loose by San Francisco on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brown spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level, hitting .242/.331/.273 with 12 RBI in 41 games with Sacramento. He was actually released and then re-signed by the Giants during the middle of the season, and will look for a new home in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories