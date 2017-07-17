Brown (concussion) is 2-for-9 with two RBI and a run scored since returning from the disabled list with Triple-A Sacramento.

Brown missed two weeks of action after incurring a concussion in late June. He'll resume his regular spot in the River Cats' catching rotation now as he looks to improve on his rough .153/.216/.169 slash line.

