Trevor Brown: Released by Giants
Brown was released by the Giants on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Brown had a .163/.208/.199 slash line in 196 at-bats at Triple-A Sacramento last season and played in only nine games thus far in 2018. The 26-year-old will hope to land a minor-league contract elsewhere after also struggling throughout spring training.
More News
-
Giants' Trevor Brown: Shipped to minor-league camp•
-
Giants' Trevor Brown: Returns from minor-league concussion DL•
-
Giants' Trevor Brown: Lands on DL•
-
Giants' Trevor Brown: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Trevor Brown: Joins Triple-A on rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Trevor Brown: Placed on 10-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...