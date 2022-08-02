Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander was called up and allowed two runs over five innings Tuesday during a spot start, but his stay on Minnesota's big-league roster will be brief due to the acquisition of Tyler Mahle. Sanchez began the year with the Nationals and had a 7.68 ERA across 36.1 innings, and it remains to be seen if he sticks with the Twins in the minors or becomes a free agent.
More News
-
Twins' Aaron Sanchez: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Twins' Aaron Sanchez: Gets spot start for Minnesota•
-
Twins' Aaron Sanchez: Joins Twins on minor-league deal•
-
Aaron Sanchez: In search of new opportunity•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: DFA'd after start•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Friday's start postponed•