Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander was called up and allowed two runs over five innings Tuesday during a spot start, but his stay on Minnesota's big-league roster will be brief due to the acquisition of Tyler Mahle. Sanchez began the year with the Nationals and had a 7.68 ERA across 36.1 innings, and it remains to be seen if he sticks with the Twins in the minors or becomes a free agent.