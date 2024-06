Martin will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Martin will be awarded a third consecutive start after he reached base five times (four hits, one walk) while scoring twice, driving in a run and chipping in a stolen base between the Twins' previous two contests. The 25-year-old still looks to be a part-time player for Minnesota, though he should have a regular path to making starts against left-handed pitching.