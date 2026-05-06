Martin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

He'll hit the bench Wednesday, but after opening the season in a short-side platoon role in the outfield, Martin is beginning to encroach on the left-handed-hitting Matt Wallner's playing time against right-handed pitching. Martin picked up starts in three of the Twins' previous four matchups with righties and is sporting a team-best .886 OPS over 100 plate appearances on the season.