Martin (hamstring) was activated from the 7-day injured list, but reinjuring the same hamstring while scoring on a double steal in Tuesday's game for Triple-A St. Paul, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Martin suffered the injury while pursuing a flyball in the outfield April 10 while playing for Triple-A St. Paul. Martin had produced a .419/.526/.452 slash line over 38 plate appearances at Triple-A before the injury. It sounds like he could be headed right back to the injured list after appearing in just one game.