Ober (5-9) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Guardians, coughing up six runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander did manage to keep the ball in the park after Cleveland homered five times in the matinee, but there weren't many other silver linings on this performance for Ober. The six runs allowed represented his worst showing since he got tagged for seven runs by the Tigers at the end of June prior to landing on the IL with a hip issue, but Ober's given up at least four runs in four of his last five trips to the mound, sagging to a 6.49 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB through 26.1 innings over that stretch. He'll put a disappointing 2025 to bed with one more start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Philadelphia.