Ober (6-4) allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.1 innings to earn the win over the Athletics in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Ober had his start pushed back a day after a rainout Saturday. This was his first quality start since May 12 and the first time he's completed six innings in that span. The right-hander has had a mediocre season so far with a 4.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 73:20 K:BB over 73 innings through 14 starts. Ober is projected to make his next start in a rematch versus the Athletics in Oakland.