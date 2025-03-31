Ober (0-1) coughed up eight runs on eight hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against St. Louis. He was pitching despite coming down with virus that had him in bed Friday and getting IV fluids Saturday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Ober danced out of a two-on, one-out situation in the first inning, but things quickly unraveled from there. He served up a three-run shot to Victor Scott in the second and gave up five runs in the third, including another three-run jack by Pedro Pages. Ober looked impressive during spring training, posting a 1.77 ERA across 20.1 frames. The 6-foot-9 righty has posted a sub-4.00 ERA in each of his last three seasons. Ober's next outing is currently projected to be at home against the Astros.