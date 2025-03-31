Ober revealed after Sunday's poor outing in St. Louis that he had been battling an illness, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Ober said that he was "pretty much bedridden" Friday and got an IV Saturday due to the illness. He admitted that he "got a little tired" after the first inning Sunday and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli noted of Ober's illness that "clearly, I think it had some effect." Ober wound up getting charged with eight runs over just 2.2 innings against the Cardinals. The righty not feeling 100 percent helps explain why he fared so poorly Sunday, although it should be noted that Ober averaged just 90.3 mph with his fastball Sunday after he averaged only 89.9 mph with the heater during spring training. That's after his fastball averaged 91.7 mph in 2024. Ober will get an extra day of rest before his next scheduled outing Saturday against the Astros.