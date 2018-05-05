Enlow (back) was reinstated from the minor-league disabled list Saturday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Enlow wound up missing just under two weeks due to a lower-back strain. Over two starts with Low-A Cedar Rapids this season, Enlow has logged a 5.00 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in nine innings.

