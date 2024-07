Stewart (shoulder) threw 20 pitches to live hitters before Friday night's game, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The right-hander has been on the shelf with shoulder tendinitis since early May. He's had several bullpen sessions in the past few weeks and the advancement to live hitters could be an indication he's ready for a rehab assignment. However, no schedule for the next step of his comeback has been announced.