Twins' Byron Buxton: Adding weight to avoid injury woes

Buxton has added 21 pounds in the offseason in an effort to keep him healthy. "If I want to play the way that I want to play and run into walls, I've got to have a little bit more cushion. So I just put it in the back of my head to put on some pounds," he told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Buxton said he hopes to keep his weight above 200 pounds at the start of the regular season. He began last season by missing time with recurring migraines and played through a hairline fracture in his left big toe, which resulted in him being sent to the minors after hitting just .122 in 17 games. Then he missed several weeks with a wrist injury. When finally healthy, he hit .311 with three homers and a .901 OPS over 23 games at Triple-A, but Minnesota manipulated his service time and did not call him up in September. However, the Twins said after the season he'll be the starter in center field. The jury is out on if he'll become a star at the plate or if he can stay healthy given his injury history, but he may also have as much upside for fantasy baseball as any player in the game.