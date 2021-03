Buxton has been out of the lineup since Sunday due to a broken tooth, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton cracked his tooth while eating steak, per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He certainly doesn't have the best luck with injuries, though this particular issue probably won't sidetrack his season. He underwent a root canal and had a crown placed on the tooth Wednesday, so he should be able to get back into game action soon.