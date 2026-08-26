Buxton was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics with an apparent injury, Audra Martin of Twins.tv reports.

Buxton wasn't able to reach down to get his glove on a ball hit into right center field in the seventh inning, and he looked to be grabbing at his right hip after the play -- the same hip that caused him to miss multiple weeks earlier this month. The Twins will take a closer look at him to determine the severity of his latest injury, and an update on his status may be available after the game.