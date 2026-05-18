Twins manager Derek Shelton suggested that Buxton (hip) is likely to avoid the injured list and return to the lineup soon after the outfielder worked out on the field prior to the Twins' games Saturday and Sunday against the Brewers, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. "The fact that he's out there moving around, I think we're trending in the right direction," Shelton said of Buxton. "And then we'll have a better idea [about Buxton's potential return] after he gets out and moves around."

Buxton hasn't played since Wednesday while he contends with right hip flexor soreness, but he appears to be confident that he'll return to the lineup in a matter of days. The outfielder will presumably go through another pregame workout Monday, after which the Twins will decide if he's fit to return to the lineup for the series opener versus the Astros. While Buxton has been on the bench the past four games, Ryan Kreidler and James Outman have shared center field, and right fielder Austin Martin has been elevated to the leadoff spot.