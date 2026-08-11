Twins' Byron Buxton: Goes through full workout

Buxton (hip) went through a full workout at Target Field on Monday, Jack Azoulay-Haron of ElEmergente.com reports.

Working his way back from a right hip impingement, Buxton ran the bases and took batting practice on the field as part of a "very encouraging" workout, per Twins manager Derek Shelton. The club will wait to see how Buxton recovers from the workout before determining next steps, but Shelton noted that the outfielder will not need a rehab assignment before returning. It seems Buxton's return is imminent, but the Twins could offer more clarity on the center fielder's status later Tuesday.