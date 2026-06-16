Twins' Byron Buxton: Goes yard in win

Buxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Rangers.

Buxton's hot stretch continued, as his solo homer in the sixth inning marked the 32-year-old's sixth long ball across his past nine appearances. It has been a superb season at the plate for the center fielder, as he's hitting .276/.335/.606 with 23 homers, 36 RBI, 48 runs and six stolen bases across 278 plate appearances. Of note, Buxton has dealt with some injuries this season, though none have necessitated a stint on the injured list, with him appearing in 62 of the Twins' 74 games.