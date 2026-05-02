Buxton went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Twins.

Buxton is swinging one of the hottest bats in the majors, as he's on a six-game hitting streak with multiple hits in three of those contests and a homer in four of his last five. Over his last 17 games, Buxton is 24-for-77 (.312) with nine homers, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored, one stolen base and four walks. Buxton is now slashing .260/.317/.528 with nine long balls, 13 RBI, 24 runs scored, one stolen base and a 9:36 BB:K across 139 plate appearances this season. Buxton is in the 94th percentile with his 18.5 percent barrel rate.