Buxton was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Rays due to a right hand contusion, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton was hit by a pitch on his right hand Saturday, and he'll be removed from the lineup as a precautionary measure. However, he's available off the bench, so it's unlikely the 28-year-old will miss much time. Gilberto Celestino will shift to center field while Trevor Larnach enters the lineup in right.