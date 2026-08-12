Twins' Byron Buxton: Might be activated Thursday

Twins manager Derek Shelton said Wednesday that "tomorrow is a possibility" for Buxton's (hip) activation from the 10-day injured list, Jack Azoulay-Haron of ELEmergente.com reports.

Buxton has been sidelined since late July with a right hip impingement, but he went through a full workout at Target Field on Tuesday and his activation is imminent. As long as he doesn't report any lingering soreness following Tuesday's workout, it sounds as though Buxton will be back in the lineup for Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game against the Phillies.