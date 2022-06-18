Buxton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Buxton hit the second pitch of the game to deep left for a leadoff home run. His power has been on full display in June, as he's hit eight of his 19 homers this season in his last 13 contests. He's been a little boom or bust lately, with five multi-hit efforts and three 0-fers in his last eight starts. The outfielder is now slashing .231/.311/.586 with 33 RBI, 38 runs scored, a stolen base and nine doubles in 209 plate appearances.