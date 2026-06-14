Twins' Byron Buxton: Racks up three more hits

Buxton went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Buxton is hitting .357 (15-for-42) with five home runs, eight RBI and three doubles over 11 contests in June. The outfielder has logged multiple hits in four of his last five games to fuel the surge. On the year, he's up to a .276 batting average, a .936 OPS, 22 homers, 35 RBI, 47 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases. As always, staying healthy is the biggest factor for Buxton, who can offer five-category upside when he does. He has dealt with some injury concerns this year, but nothing that's been bad enough to require a stint on the injured list yet.