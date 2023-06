Buxton was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers due to back spasms, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving.

He was replaced by pinch-hitter Willie Castro after Buxton experienced the spasms. The 29-year-old has struggled with the bat as of late, and he also missed a couple of weeks with a rib contusion he suffered at the start of June. He should be considered day-to-day at this stage.