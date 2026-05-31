Twins' Byron Buxton: Resting up Sunday

Buxton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

With the Twins wrapping up their series in Pittsburgh with a day game, Buxton is likely just getting a planned maintenance day after he recently missed time due to a sore right hip flexor. Since returning to the lineup May 19, Buxton has made all but one of his 10 starts at designated hitter and has gone 10-for-39 (.256 average) with two home runs, three doubles, four RBI and seven runs. The Twins haven't indicated when Buxton might be ready to play center field on a full-time basis, but fantasy managers can feel comfortable with keeping him active while he's still seeing regular at-bats at DH.