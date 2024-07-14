Buxton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Buxton is on the bench for a second straight contest to close out of the Twins' first-half schedule, but manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't suggested that an injury is behind the consecutive absences. However, Buxton notably collided with the outfield wall while pursuing a fly ball in Friday's 7-1 loss, and though he was able to finish the game, it's possible he could be dealing with some bumps and bruises. In any case, the Twins will take advantage of the upcoming All-Star break to build in some extended rest for Buxton, who hasn't been the most durable player over his career. Before sitting out Saturday's 4-2 win, Buxton had been swinging a hot bat in July, slashing .452/.500/.742 over eight games so far this month.