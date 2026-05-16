Buxton (hip) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Buxton will sit on the bench for a third consecutive game after being scratched from Thursday's lineup with a hip injury. The Twins haven't hinted toward Buxton spending time on the injured list, though that may become an option if he doesn't return to the starting nine soon. While the veteran takes another day to heal, James Outman will pick up a start in center field and bat ninth.