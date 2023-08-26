Buxton (hamstring) was spotted shagging fly balls in center field Friday in Arlington but he remains without a clear timeline to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's still building up and getting where he needs to be for us to take the next step," Baldelli said, when asked about Buxton's status

Buxton has been on the shelf since Aug. 4 with a right hamstring strain. The Twins still anticipate Buxton making his return from the 10-day injured list at some point in September, but until he reaches the point in his recovery program where he's ready for a rehab assignment, a target date for his activation won't be available. Buxton has served exclusively as a designated hitter this season, but the fact that he was seen shagging fly balls Friday adds credence to the notion that the Twins are planning on having him make at least a handful of starts in center field once he's activated.