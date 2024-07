Buxton went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs Sunday against the Brewers.

Buxton collected his second multi-homer game this season, raising his season total to 11 with eight of those coming over the last 27 games. During that stretch, Buxton is slashing .378/.426/.755 with 20 extra-base hits including eight homers, 24 RBI, 26 runs and two steals over 108 plate appearances.