Paddack gave up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks over five innings in Friday's 2-0 loss to Kansas City.

Paddack improved in his second start with the Twins and put the team in a position to win but got no run support. He lasted just four innings in his first start and allowed three runs, but he has an impressive 7:0 K:BB ratio in 9 IP this season. He should remain in the rotation as long as he's pitching well and Sonny Gray (hamstring) remains on the IL.