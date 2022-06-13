The Twins optioned Sands to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
Minnesota is expected to get Joe Ryan (illness) back from the COVID-19-related injured list and Sonny Gray (pectoral) from the 15-day injured list this week, so the team had no need to keep Sands around as a No. 5 starter. Sands has made five appearances (three starts) with the big club this season, going 0-3 with an 8.82 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 16.1 innings. He should slot back into the Triple-A rotation upon his return to St. Paul.