Sands exited Tuesday's loss to the Astros after being struck in the upper right arm by a comebacker, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 24-year-old followed starter Aaron Sanchez and allowed a run on four hits with three strikeouts and zero walks over two innings before being hit by the comebacker. Sands threw 38 pitches and was likely to be unavailable for a day or two regardless of the injury due to the workload, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.