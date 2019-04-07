Twins' Cole Sands: Impressive Low-A debut

Sands threw five scoreless innings Saturday in his debut for Low-A Cedar Rapids. He didn't allow a hit and had eight strikeouts and one walk.

It was an impressive professional debut for the 2018 fifth-round draft pick out of Florida State. At age 21, he's a little old for his level, so he could move up quickly if he continues at this pace.

