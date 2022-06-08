Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Sands is likely to receive another turn through the starting rotation, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 24-year-old has allowed eight runs in 7.2 innings over his past two starts but is set for another turn through Minnesota's rotation since Joe Ryan (illness) and Josh Winder (shoulder) aren't quite ready to return from the injured list. Assuming Sands remains on a five-day pitching schedule, he lines up to take the mound Sunday against Tampa Bay.