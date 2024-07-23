Sands picked up the save in Monday's 7-2 victory over the Phillies, pitching two clean innings with two strikeouts.

The 27-year-old reliever entered the eighth with a 4-2 lead and was allowed to finish off the game for his fourth career save after the Twins scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. Sands has been a solid right-handed bullpen option this year in Minnesota, pitching to a 3.38 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 53:7 K:BB across 45.1 innings. However this save was an anomaly, as Jhoan Duran remains firmly cemented as the main saves and high-leverage option for the Twins.