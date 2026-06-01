Twins' Cole Sands: Starting rehab assignment

Twins manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Sands (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

Sands hasn't pitched in more than a month as he recovers from a right forearm strain, but he'll be ready to take a big step forward Tuesday. He will likely require at least a couple rehab appearances before rejoining the active roster. Once he does return, Sands should be thrown back into the late-inning mix as part of an unsettled Twins bullpen.