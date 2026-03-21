Twins' David Festa: Begins throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Festa (shoulder impingement) threw Thursday at 60 feet and Friday at 75 feet, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Festa was shut down in late February due to a shoulder impingement and received an injection to address the injury. He's expected to be placed on the injured list to begin the season. He's coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome, which he was diagnosed with in September, so the Twins may be cautious with his return.
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