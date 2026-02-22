Festa (shoulder) threw live at-bats against hitters Saturday and was sitting at 91-92 mph with his fastball, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Festa had a compressed nerve near his pitching shoulder last season and is working his way back to full strength. He still has a chance to win a rotation spot this spring despite being eased back into action. Saturday's session is a sign he's making progress as he had previously only been throwing bullpen sessions.