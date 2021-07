Law's contract was selected by the Twins on Thursday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Law was cast off the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul in mid-May, and he's posted a 4.61 ERA in 13.2 innings with the minor-league club this year. He's recorded an 8.53 ERA and 2.68 WHIP in 6.1 innings across five appearances with the Twins this year, and he should serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever after right-hander Matt Shoemaker was designated for assignment Thursday.