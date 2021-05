Law cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old was designated for assignment by the Twins earlier in the week, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Law has appeared in five games for Minnesota this season and has given up six runs on 11 hits with nine strikeouts and six walks over 6.1 innings.