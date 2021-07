The Twins placed Law on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder impingement, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Law allowed one run in 8.2 innings after rejoining the Twins on July 1. Overall in 2021, the righty has pitched 15 innings with the big-league club and posted a 4.20 ERA. It's unclear how long Law will be sidelined as his throwing shoulder recovers.