Smeltzer (1-0) allowed one run on five hits and a walk over 5.1 frames while earning a win over the Royals on Friday.

Smeltzer allowed a run in the first inning and looked dominant for the rest of his outing. He tossed 47 of 74 pitches for strikes but he failed to record a strikeout. The 26-year-old has given up two runs through 10.1 in two MLB starts this season. Smeltzer is currently projected for a rematch with the Royals at home next week.