The Marlins released Smeltzer on July 10.

Even while injuries have decimated the Marlins' rotation depth at the big-league level, Smeltzer -- who made nine appearances (one start) for Miami in 2023 -- didn't perform well enough at Jacksonville to earn a call-up. The Marlins ultimately elected to replace him on the Jacksonville roster with right-hander Adam Oller, who signed a minor-league contract with the organization. Smeltzer posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB across 31.2 innings at Triple-A prior to being cut loose.