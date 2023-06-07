Solano will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Solano will stick in the lineup for the fifth consecutive game, with the 35-year-old picking up three starts at first base and two at designated hitter during that stretch. While both Joey Gallo (hamstring) and Byron Buxton (rib) are on the 10-day injured list, Solano and Willi Castro could both have paths to steady playing time versus both left- and right-handed pitching.