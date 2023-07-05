Solano went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Royals.

He went back-to-back with Byron Buxton in the fifth inning off Zack Greinke, giving Solano his fourth homer of the year -- all of which have come since June 11. The 35-year-old isn't quite an everyday player for the Twins, but he's found his way into the lineup more often than not, and since the beginning of June he's slashing .280/.404/.500 with 11 RBI and 12 runs in 29 games.