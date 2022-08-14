Bundy allowed two hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out one across five scoreless inning in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Bundy again saw a limited pitch count, throwing 46 of 65 pitches for strikes. It's the second start in a row he's been limited to 65 pitches, though he was sharp in his first start since leaving the Angels as a free agent last December. The right-hander has exceeded five innings just once in his last eight outings -- that limited workload would make it tough for him to pick up many wins. He has a 4.76 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 75:21 K:BB through 98.1 innings across 20 starts this season. Bundy is projected for a home start versus the Rangers next week.